St. Ignatius vs. St. Edward: High School Football Game of the Week

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - It’s week 10, and time for the biggest rivalry in Northeast Ohio.
The Saint Ignatius Wildcats (7-2) will host the Saint Edward Eagles (6-2) on Friday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m.
Both squads lost their first two games of the season early on, but have proven to be durable as the schedule progressed.
The Wildcats are led by head coach Chuck Kyle who is one of the winningest high school coaches in the country with a whopping 351 victories.
In 35 seasons, Kyle is averaging 10 wins per season and owns a .798 winning percentage. The Wildcats stand first all-time in OHSAA history with 11 state championships.
The team has a strong defense with D-1 recruits like LB Tommy Eichenberg gawking the quarterback and corner Jett Elad manning the hashes.
The Eagles are coming off a close game against Archbishop Moeller out of Cincinnati.
The team has a number of playmakers including senior quarterback Garrett Dzuro and University of Michigan commit Quintel Kent.
But players in all phases of the game will need to play at their best to come out with a win.
P.S. Both teams are going to the playoffs no matter what, this is just for bragging rights. 😏
The Wildcats have a 2-1 record at FirstEnergy Stadium since 1999.
The last time the two teams met on the Browns home field was in 2016, when the Wildcats thrashed the Eagles, 34-7.
More than 17,000 fans came out to witness the rivalry game, traditionally played as the last game of the regular season.
This year's game marks the 56th meeting between the Wildcats and Eagles.
The event is always highly anticipated on both sides, and this year the schools plan on taking advantage of the space.
Saint Ignatius holds a 30-24-1 series advantage
We’ll see what happens soon enough, follow our crew via Facebook for exclusive coverage.
