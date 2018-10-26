Summit County Prosecutor vehemently opposes Issue 1 (guest editorial)

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - I’m Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh, and I urge you to vote no on Issue 1.
Issue 1 is a proposed amendment to Ohio’s constitution, which would significantly change Ohio’s criminal justice system.
Issue 1 is bad for Ohio.
This is about safety. As Summit County prosecutor, my main job is to hold people accountable and keep the community safe.
Issue 1 removes accountability and jeopardizes safety.
Issue 1 does many things, which are wrong for Ohio.
It would make possessing heroin, fentanyl, meth, cocaine and date rape drugs minor crimes. Prison would never be an option, and local jail time can only be imposed on the 3rd drug possession conviction.
Issue 1 reduces sentences for people convicted of violent crimes, like attempted murder, felonious assault, kidnapping, child abuse and human trafficking.
People convicted of those crimes could be let out of prison early.
There are nearly 170 courts in Ohio dedicated to helping people addicted to drugs.
Addicts are offered counseling and treatment as an alternative to prison.
Issue 1 would severely impact the success of our drug court programs.
Issue 1 is dangerous for Ohio
