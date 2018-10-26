NYC Time Warner Center evacuated after staff receives suspicious package

NEW YORK CITY, NY (WOIO) - The Time Warner Center is being evacuated in New York City after staff received a suspicious package Thursday.
The first three stories of the building have been evacuated, and it’s the second time in two days that a suspicious package has been sent to the building.
CNN headquarters is housed in the NYC skyscraper, but it’s not yet clear who was targeted.
New York City police and bomb squads have responded to the scene.
Explosive devices were mailed to Hillary Clinton, former president Barack Obama, billionaire George Soros, Robert De Niro, CNN, Maxine Waters and former vice president Joe Biden -- all of whom have been critical of President Donald Trump.
Trump has condemned the terrorist activity, and has pledged to find the culprit; however, the president drew criticism as some felt his response was lackluster.
