Trick or treat times for Halloween 2018 in Northeast Ohio

By Chris Anderson | October 26, 2018 at 2:02 PM EST - Updated October 26 at 2:12 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Halloween falls on a Wednesday this year, which means trick-or-treating in some Northeast Ohio communities will take place before Oct. 31.

  • Akron – Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018; 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. 
  • Alliance – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. 
  • Amherst – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 
  • Ashland –Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018; 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Ashtabula Township – Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018; 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.  
  • Auburn – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Aurora – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Avon – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Avon Lake – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 
  • Bainbridge Township – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Barberton – Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018; 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. 
  • Bath – Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018; 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.  
  • Bay Village – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Beach City – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 
  • Beachwood – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Bedford – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Bentleyville – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Berea – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Berlin Township – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.  
  • Boardman – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. 
  • Bolivar – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. 
  • Boston Heights – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.  
  • Brecksville – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.  
  • Brewster – Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018; 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Brimfield – Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018; 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. 
  • Broadview Heights – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Brook Park – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Brooklyn – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Brunswick – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Bucyrus – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. 
  • Burton Village – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Canal Fulton – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Canton – Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018; 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. 
  • Chardon – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 
  • Chagrin Falls – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Chesterland – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Chippewa Lake – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 
  • Cleveland – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Cleveland Heights – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Clyde – Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018; 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • Columbiana – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. 
  • Conneaut – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2017; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Cortland – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Copley – Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018; 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. 
  • Coventry Township – Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018; 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Cuyahoga Falls – Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Cuyahoga Heights – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 
  • Doylestown – Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018; 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. 
  • Dover – Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Eastlake – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • East Liverpool – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 
  • East Sparta – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 
  • Elyria – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 
  • Euclid – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Fairlawn – Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018; 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. 
  • Fairview Park – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Franklin Township – Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018; 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Garfield Heights – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Geneva – Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018; 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. 
  • Geneva-on-the-Lake – Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018; 4 p.m. 6 p.m. 
  • Grafton – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 
  • Green – Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Hartville – Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018; 3 p.m. 5 p.m. 
  • Highland Heights – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Howland Township – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Hudson – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Huron – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. 
  • Independence – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Jackson Township – Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018; 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Kent – Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018; 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Kirtland – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • LaGrange – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 
  • Lake Township – Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018; 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. 
  • Lakemore – Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018; 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. 
  • Lakewood – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Lorain – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 
  • Lordstown – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.  
  • Louisville – Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018; 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. 
  • Lyndhurst – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Macedonia – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Madison – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Malvern – Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018; 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. 
  • Mansfield – Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018; 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Mantua – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Maple Heights – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 
  • Massillon – Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018; 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. 
  • Mayfield Heights – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Medina – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Mentor – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Mentor-on-the-Lake – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Middleburg Heights – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
  • Middlefield – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. 
  • Minerva – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. 
  • Monroe Falls – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Montville Township – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Mogadore – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Navarre – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. 
  • New Franklin (Manchester) – Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018; 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.  
  • New Philadelphia – Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Newton Falls – Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018; 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. 
  • Nimishillen Township – Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018; 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. 
  • North Canton – Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018; 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. 
  • Northfield – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • North Olmsted – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • North Ridgeville – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 
  • North Royalton – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Norton – Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018; 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. 
  • Norwalk – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Oberlin – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 
  • Olmsted Township – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Olmsted Falls – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Orange – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Orrville – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Painesville – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Parma – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Parma Heights – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Pepper Pike – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Perry Township – Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018; 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. 
  • Plain Township – Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018; 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. 
  • Poland – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. 
  • Ravenna – Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018; 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. 
  • Richmond Heights – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Rittman – Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Rocky River – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Rootstown – Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018; 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Sagamore Hills – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Sandusky – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 
  • Shaker Heights – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 
  • Seville – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Sheffield Village – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 
  • Solon – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • South Amherst – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • South Euclid – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Stow – Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018; 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Streetsboro – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Strongsville – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Suffield Township – Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018; 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Tallmadge – Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018; 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Tuscarawas Township – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Twinsburg – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Uniontown – Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018; 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. 
  • University Heights – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Valley City – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
  • Vermilion – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 
  • Wadsworth – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Warrensville Heights – Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018; 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 
  • Westlake – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • West Salem – Saturday, Oct.  27, 2018; 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 
  • Wickliffe – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Willoughby – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Willoughby Hills – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Willowick – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Windham – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. 
  • Youngstown – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. 

Dates and times for other communities will be added as they are provided. Stay with Cleveland 19 News for updates.

