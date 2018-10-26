Trick or treat times for Halloween 2018 in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Halloween falls on a Wednesday this year, which means trick-or-treating in some Northeast Ohio communities will take place before Oct. 31.
- Akron – Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018; 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Alliance – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Amherst – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Ashland –Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018; 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Ashtabula Township – Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018; 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Auburn – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Aurora – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Avon – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Avon Lake – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Bainbridge Township – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Barberton – Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018; 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Bath – Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018; 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Bay Village – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Beach City – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Beachwood – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Bedford – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Bentleyville – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Berea – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Berlin Township – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Boardman – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Bolivar – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Boston Heights – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Brecksville – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Brewster – Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018; 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Brimfield – Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018; 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Broadview Heights – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Brook Park – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Brooklyn – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Brunswick – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Bucyrus – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Burton Village – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Canal Fulton – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Canton – Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018; 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Chardon – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Chagrin Falls – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Chesterland – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Chippewa Lake – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Cleveland – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Cleveland Heights – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Clyde – Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018; 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Columbiana – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Conneaut – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2017; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Cortland – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Copley – Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018; 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Coventry Township – Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018; 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Cuyahoga Falls – Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Cuyahoga Heights – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Doylestown – Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018; 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Dover – Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Eastlake – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- East Liverpool – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- East Sparta – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Elyria – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Euclid – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Fairlawn – Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018; 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Fairview Park – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Franklin Township – Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018; 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Garfield Heights – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Geneva – Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018; 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Geneva-on-the-Lake – Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018; 4 p.m. 6 p.m.
- Grafton – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Green – Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Hartville – Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018; 3 p.m. 5 p.m.
- Highland Heights – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Howland Township – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Hudson – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Huron – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Independence – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Jackson Township – Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018; 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Kent – Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018; 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Kirtland – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- LaGrange – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Lake Township – Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018; 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Lakemore – Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018; 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Lakewood – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Lorain – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Lordstown – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Louisville – Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018; 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Lyndhurst – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Macedonia – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Madison – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Malvern – Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018; 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Mansfield – Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018; 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Mantua – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Maple Heights – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Massillon – Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018; 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Mayfield Heights – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Medina – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Mentor – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Mentor-on-the-Lake – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Middleburg Heights – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Middlefield – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Minerva – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Monroe Falls – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Montville Township – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Mogadore – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Navarre – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- New Franklin (Manchester) – Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018; 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- New Philadelphia – Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Newton Falls – Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018; 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Nimishillen Township – Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018; 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- North Canton – Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018; 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Northfield – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- North Olmsted – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- North Ridgeville – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- North Royalton – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Norton – Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018; 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Norwalk – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Oberlin – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Olmsted Township – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Olmsted Falls – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Orange – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Orrville – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Painesville – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Parma – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Parma Heights – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Pepper Pike – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Perry Township – Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018; 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Plain Township – Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018; 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Poland – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Ravenna – Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018; 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Richmond Heights – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Rittman – Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Rocky River – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Rootstown – Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018; 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sagamore Hills – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Sandusky – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Shaker Heights – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Seville – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Sheffield Village – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Solon – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- South Amherst – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- South Euclid – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Stow – Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018; 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Streetsboro – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Strongsville – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Suffield Township – Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018; 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Tallmadge – Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018; 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Tuscarawas Township – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Twinsburg – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Uniontown – Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018; 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- University Heights – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Valley City – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Vermilion – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Wadsworth – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Warrensville Heights – Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018; 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Westlake – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- West Salem – Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018; 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Wickliffe – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Willoughby – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Willoughby Hills – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Willowick – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Windham – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Youngstown – Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018; 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Dates and times for other communities will be added as they are provided. Stay with Cleveland 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.