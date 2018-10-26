US sends aid to Pacific islands devastated by huge typhoon

CORRECTS THE SOURCE TO EDWIN PROPST, NOT ALBERTS - This Friday, Oct. 26, 2018 photo taken by Edwin Propst shows a vehicle that has been flipped over on the island of Saipan, after Super Typhoon Yutu swept through the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands earlier in the week. Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan, the commonwealth's delegate to U.S. Congress, said the territory will need significant help to recover from the storm, which he said injured several people. (Edwin Propst via AP) (AP)