Warrensville Heights school closes after bomb threat

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - The Warrensville Heights City School District confirms a social media post surfaced which indicated a bomb threat was made to the high school.
The Board of Education says school officials immediately consulted with local law enforcement and decided to close the building and cancel Friday’s classes.
Police reportedly found no evidence after searching the high school building, recreation center and athletic fields.
The police department is currently investigating the source of the threat.
School officials says the varsity football teams' final home game at Warrensville Heights against Bedford will continue on as scheduled tonight at 7:00 p.m.
Classes will reportedly resume as usual on Monday, October 29.
However, school officials confirm there will be an increased police presence in and around the school.
School officials say all threats to the school and scholars are taken seriously and investigated thoroughly. If you discover anything that can assist in the investigation, please contact the school immediately.
