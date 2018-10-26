Why redistricting matters in the Ohio midterms: Election Day 2018

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Back in May, the State of Ohio took a historic step, becoming one of the first states in the country to pass a comprehensive law to combat so-called gerrymandering, where members of both political parties draw congressional maps to favor their own parties.
In Ohio, this resulted for years in a map that was called one of the most gerrymandered in the nation, particularly the most recent version, which is valid from 2012-2022. However, after the passage of the anti-gerrymandering bill in May, steps will be taken to prevent this from happening again.
The new law will require some form on buy-in from the minority party, because whatever congressional map the legislature approves will have to receive some votes from the party that is not in party as well as the majority party.
If that doesn't happen, a redistricting commission will weigh in.
On that commission are state officers on your ballot this November, including governor, secretary of state and auditor. There are other members on the commission, too, but it does give authority to statewide officec with regard to redistricting maps.
There remains a great deal of debate about what should be done to restrict gerrymandering in the redistricting process. The Ohio law does ask for input from voters and request their versions of map proposals. I talked to Jazmyn Paoli, who lives in a district in that's been dubbed "the snake on the lake," due to it's odd shape that curves along Lake Erie.
"I would say going by population would probably make more sense so it's not like perfect squares but it would be distributed better," she said.
No matter what the map ends up looking like, one thing’s for sure. With new laws and new politicians in place, 2022′s congressional maps will likely look very different than they do today.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.