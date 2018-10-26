19-year-old man charged in Stark County murder

STARK COUNTY, OH (WOIO) - Stark County Sheriff deputies have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with a Thursday night murder.
Gage Woods is accused of shooting and killing Jerry Hendershott Jr. ,32.
Around 10 p.m. on Thursday, deputies received a call of a man shot in the 9100 block of James Street SE in Sandy Township.
When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the Carrollton man dead of a single gunshot wound.
Woods had fled the scene, but was arrested a short time later in Malvern.
He has been booked into the Stark County Jail.
Deputies have not released a motive.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.