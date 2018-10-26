19-year-old man charged in Stark County murder

Jerry Hendershott Jr. was shot and killed Thursday

Gage Woods (Tullos, Julia)
By Julia Tullos | October 26, 2018 at 10:36 AM EST - Updated October 26 at 10:36 AM

STARK COUNTY, OH (WOIO) - Stark County Sheriff deputies have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with a Thursday night murder.

Gage Woods is accused of shooting and killing Jerry Hendershott Jr. ,32.

Around 10 p.m. on Thursday, deputies received a call of a man shot in the 9100 block of James Street SE in Sandy Township.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the Carrollton man dead of a single gunshot wound.

Woods had fled the scene, but was arrested a short time later in Malvern.

He has been booked into the Stark County Jail.

Deputies have not released a motive.

