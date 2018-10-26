54-year-old man dies after being struck by a Ford F-150 in Canton

CANTON, OH (WOIO) - A 54-year-old man has died after being struck by a pick-up truck while crossing the street Thursday evening.
Canton police said the accident happened around 8 p.m. in the 4100 block of Tuscarawas St. W.
The victim, whose name has not been released, was hit by a Ford F-150 that was traveling westbound on Tuscarawas St. W.
EMS transported him to Aultman Hospital, where he died from his injuries a short time later.
Canton police said the accident remains under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Canton Police Department Traffic Bureau at 330-489-3162.
