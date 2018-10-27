Akron Police release more info after man killed in triple shooting

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - An Akron man is dead after a triple shooting in the city on Friday night.
The Akron Police Department said officers arrived on scene around 9 p.m. to the 300 block of Brooklands Avenue.
Police said they found two victims with a gunshot wounds outside of 2014 Ford Taurus and the 21-year-old driver was found with a fatal gunshot wound inside the car.
Investigators said the other 21-year-old Akron man was found near the intersection of Newton Street and Brooklands Avenue with a gunshot wound to his arm, he was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General.
Authorities said the other victim was a 28-year-old man from Shelby.
The 28-year-old man was found near the car with a gunshot wound to his chest, according to police.
He was transported to Akron City Hospital, according to investigators.
Another passenger was not located and has not been identified, according to authorities.
Police said the driver was parked in a parking lot of a business.
Investigators said he attempted to leave the parking lot when shots were fired.
Authorities said the car rolled across the roadway and hit a tree.
The suspects or suspect left the scene, according to police.
Officers found two gallon size bags of marijuana in the car, according to investigators.
The names of the victims have not been released at this time.
The names of the suspects or suspect have not be named at this time.
This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.
