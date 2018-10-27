Catholic Diocese of Cleveland asking people to support those impacted by Pittsburgh Synagogue shooting

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Bishop Nelson Perez of Cleveland released a statement after the shooting at a Synagogue in Pittsburgh.
“I am deeply saddened that the violence that plagues our world today has invaded sacred places of worship. As people of faith, we condemn the evil of violence and pray for the gift of peace,” he said in a tweet.
At this time investigators said four people are dead after the shooting in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood. Four police officers were injured during the incident.
The full statement from Perez is below:
Our country has suffered another horrific shooting at a place of worship that has claimed many lives and injured others. Once again, all people of goodwill are heartbroken over this latest incident of senseless violence. This heinous act directed at worshippers at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania reminds of us of the precious nature of human life.
I ask everyone in Northeast Ohio to join together with me in prayer for the victims of this shooting and for their families, for all the public safety responders and for the Pittsburgh area communities stunned so deeply by this unthinkable incident. May our witness of prayer and solidarity bring some sense of solace to their lives and may the God of all love and compassion provide consolation and healing in the wake of this tragedy.
