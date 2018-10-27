Cleveland area synagogues adding extra security after Pittsburgh shooting incident

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The President of the Cleveland Jewish Federation Stephen Hoffman said synagogues in the area are adding extra security during worship hours after the Pittsburgh shooting incident on Saturday morning.
“Because of today’s events we have been in touch with local police departments in various jurisdictions. They’re are gonna give us extra attention to our houses of worship today, tomorrow, etc,” he said.
Investigators said 11 people were killed during a baby naming ceremony inside a synagogue on Saturday.
“It’s awful and you feel tremendous sympathy for the families of the victims,” Hoffman said.
Hoffman said officials always look for ways to increase everyone’s safety.
“We have a security system in our community. It’s proactive. We have people trained in our congregations on how to respond,” he said.
He said he will set meetings to make sure all security measures are in place at local synagogues.
“We’ll be getting together in the next couple of days and of course we have our on-going security program so we’ll be looking at what more we can do to anticipate these kinds of horrible acts,” he said.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.