Cleveland hip-hop artist finds rhythm and meaning amid gritty day job

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - He spends his nights behind the microphone, during the day he mans a desk inside the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Chris Harris writes news releases confirming the identities of people who’ve lost their lives.
“That’s why music for me is a great way to practice self-care. It’s how I let out energy or emotions for things I might see at the office and I can actually turn that into something positive in the booth.”
Harris is certainly seeing a lot of positive results. After 20 years of practicing songwriting and rapping, he finally caught a break a few years ago.
“One of my first surreal moments was actually hearing one of my songs on a trailer on HBO for the show “Ballers.”
All of a sudden, I was like, "Oh, that sounds like me. Wait. That was me,” exclaimed Harris.
“Recently, on CBS, a new promo for the Magnum PI show. Last night, I just caught a commercial on the “Profit.”
So, how does Harris, aka “DJ $crilla,” come up with his lyrics?
“I would say a fair amount of what I experience at work translates over to the music. Whatever emotion you’re feeling, imagine whatever TV show this would be a good fit for, or what movie, and then sort of build upon that,” said Harris.
Harris encourages everyone to try something new and challenging.
“Just go out there and do it. It’s important to act on sort of that inner child.”
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.