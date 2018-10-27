Federal government charges for synagogue gunman ‘could lead to death penalty’

PITTSBURGH, PA (WOIO) - Attorney General Jeff Sessions says “hatred and violence on the basis of religion have no place in our society” after 11 people were killed and four law enforcement officers were shot the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood on Saturday.
Sessions confirms the Department of Justice is filing hate crimes and other criminal charges against suspect 46-year-old Robert Bowers that could lead to the death penalty.
Authorities believe Bowers acted alone. Bowers reportedly made anti-Semitic remarks as he was taken into custody, but his motive is has not yet been confirmed.
Attorney General Sessions also states “The Department of Justice will continue to support our state and local partners and we will continue to bring the full force of the law against anyone who would violate the civil rights of the American people.”
