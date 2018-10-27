Federal government charges for synagogue gunman ‘could lead to death penalty’

Forty-six-year-old Robert Bower is accused of opening fire in a Pittsburgh synagogue on Oct. 27 during a baby naming ceremony.
By Rachel Vadaj | October 27, 2018

PITTSBURGH, PA (WOIO) - Attorney General Jeff Sessions says “hatred and violence on the basis of religion have no place in our society” after 11 people were killed and four law enforcement officers were shot the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood on Saturday.

Every American has the right to attend their house of worship in safety. Today 11 innocent people were suddenly and viciously murdered during religious services and several law enforcement officers were shot. These alleged crimes are reprehensible and utterly repugnant to the values of this nation.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions

Sessions confirms the Department of Justice is filing hate crimes and other criminal charges against suspect 46-year-old Robert Bowers that could lead to the death penalty.

Authorities believe Bowers acted alone. Bowers reportedly made anti-Semitic remarks as he was taken into custody, but his motive is has not yet been confirmed.

It has been an important week for us to show gratitude for the hard work of our law officers around the country. And today was no exception. I want to thank the FBI, ATF, Pittsburgh police, and especially the heroic officers who were so quick to respond to the shooting, including the multiple officers who were shot. These officers ran to danger to save others, which reflects the highest traditions of policing in this country. There can be no doubt that they saved lives today.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions

Attorney General Sessions also states “The Department of Justice will continue to support our state and local partners and we will continue to bring the full force of the law against anyone who would violate the civil rights of the American people.”

