Northeast Ohio: End of October forecast

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - On and off, drizzle, fog, light and moderate rain will be our weather fare from now through Monday morning. (Old weather question: What follows two days of rain? Ans. Monday). Expect lows tonight in the mid 40s and highs tomorrow near 50.
A few leftover morning showers on Monday will give way to partial clearing as highs recover into the low 50s.
Tuesday starts out partly sunny and winds up mainly grey. Look for highs around 60.
Wednesday’s candy collectors can expect to get wet as rain returns for Halloween, Halloween night and into Thursday.
