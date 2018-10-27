Vicious triple shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 hospitalized in Akron

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - A man is dead and two others were hospitalized following a vicious shooting Friday in Akron.
According to Akron Police, the three victims -- all men -- were pulling out of a parking lot in the 300 block of The Brooklands when they were shot.
The car continued and crashed into a telephone pole, and the driver died on scene.
One victim was taken to Akron City Hospital and the other man was sent to Akron General.
Officers have not released the condition or identities of the victims.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.