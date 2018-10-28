Armed police outside of Cleveland area synagogues after Pittsburgh shooting

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - As we continue to learn more details about the shooting in Pittsburgh, synagogues here in Northeast Ohio are on high alert.
Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple Rabbi, Joshua Caruso said the faith of the temple is still unshaken.
“We showed up today here at Sunday school and we want to make sure our children know that our building is safe,” said Rabbi Caruso.
Even though this brutal mass shooting shook the entire Jewish community to the core, Rabbi Caruso says that’s not going to stop the community from coming together.
“It’s time to have the resolve and courage to recognize we have to go back out into the world. We have to live another day.”
The Temple even held an annual fashion boutique that operates in the lobby of the temple.
“By opening up our door, it’s an indication that we shouldn’t be hiding. We shouldn’t be staying in our basement,” added Caruso.
However you can definitely expect to see more security at the Synagogues here in Cleveland.
“We have armed police in cars in the parking lot. We’ve taken precautions to increase security here. We want the community to know that it’s a safe place. This is the haven that they know and love,” continued the Rabbi.
It all just goes to show that the Jewish Community is heavily unified in this time of tragedy.
“We have this saying in Hebrew - The people of Israel lives and today by showing up at this temple, it’s an indication that we are still here and we’re not going anywhere,” concluded Caruso.
You can expect to see that hike in security at local synagogues for the foreseeable future.
