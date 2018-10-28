Brooklyn police confirm movie theatre shooting reports are false

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Brooklyn Police Department confirms there was no shooting in the AMC movie theatre at Ridge Park Square.
Police reportedly received the call for a possible active shooter at 10:27 p.m. on Saturday. In one minute, officers were on scene while the theatre was being evacuated.
According to police, officers conducted their initial clearing in theaters 1 and 5, where officers were told a possible shooting took place.
Officers found no casualties, victims, casings, or other evidence of a shooting in their initial and secondary search throughout the entire theatre.
No one was injured amidst the evacuation, police say.
Police say “it’s a very big relief for us. It turned out the best that it could.”
According to police, investigators are still combing through the theatre, stating the reports may have been a hoax.
The theatre will reportedly remain closed through the night.
Police from Parma and Parma Heights along with Ohio State Highway Patrol assisted on scene.
According to police, there may have been a fight that lead to the false shooting reports.
Police urge anyone with information to call the Brooklyn Police Department at 216-749-1234.
