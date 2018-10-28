Browns vs. Steelers: How to watch, live coverage and streaming

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns are in Pittsburgh to play against the Steelers at 1 p.m. today.
WATCH:
The game will be played at Heinz Field and you can watch the game on Cleveland 19.
RADIO:
The game will air on the radio on ESPN 850 and 92.3 The Fan.
STREAM:
You can stream the game on NFL Game Pass.
The Browns tied the Steelers in the first game of the year.
Pittsburgh is currently an 8.5-point favorite to win today’s game.
The Browns are currently 2-4-1 on the year and the Steelers are 3-2-1 on the season.
A moment of silence will be held before the Browns vs. Steelers game to remember the victims who were shot and killed in the Pittsburgh synagogue incident.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.