Cleveland Police looking for driver involved in hit-and-run in Mount Pleasant neighborhood

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department is looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood.
Police said a man was found lying in the street in the area of East 127th Street and Oakfield Avenue.
Oakfield Avenue is just south of State Route 422.
Investigators said the victim was run over by the car.
Authorities said the man was transported to a local hospital, he died at the hospital.
Officials said the driver left the scene after hitting the victim.
This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.
