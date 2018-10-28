FBI set to hold press conference to give latest info on Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The FBI is set to hold a press conference at 9 a.m. on Sunday to give the latest information on the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting.
Investigators said 11 people are dead after the shooting during a baby naming ceremony in a synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood.
Authorities said four police officers were also injured during the shooting.
Police said the suspect is 46-year-old Robert Bowers.
The Pittsburgh man is facing 29 charges.
Officials and organizations from across Ohio are expressing their sympathy for the victims of the shooting.
The Catholic Diocese of Cleveland also released a statement asking:
“Everyone in Northeast Ohio to join together with me in prayer for the victims of this shooting and for their families, for all the public safety responders and for the Pittsburgh area communities stunned so deeply by this unthinkable incident.”
