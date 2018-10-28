Northeast Ohio: rain will be going away by Monday

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The light and moderate rain will be winding down as we approach Monday morning and lows tumble to around 40.
Clouds to start the day on Monday will give way to partial clearing by late afternoon as highs recover into the low 50s amid gusty west winds.
Clouds will continue to decrease tomorrow night as lows slide into the upper 30s.
Tuesday starts out partly sunny and winds up mainly grey. Look for highs around 60 on breezy, southerly winds.
Wednesday’s candy collectors can expect to get wet as rain returns for Halloween, Halloween night and into Thursday.
