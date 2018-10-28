Northeast Ohio Weather: Temps could hit the 50s today

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Periods of drizzle, fog, light and moderate rain are on our weather menu from now through Monday morning.
Expect highs today to reach around 50 with lows tonight in the low to mid 40s.
A few leftover morning showers on Monday will give way to partial clearing as highs recover into the low 50s.
Tuesday starts out partly sunny and winds up mainly grey. Look for highs around 60. Wednesday’s candy collectors can expect to get wet as rain returns for Halloween, Halloween night and into Thursday.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.