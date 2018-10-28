Ohio sympathizes with fatal synagogue shooting Pittsburgh

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Officials and organizes from across Ohio are expressing their sympathy for the victims of the fatal shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in the Squirrel neighborhood of Pittsburgh on Saturday.
Police confirm six people are injured, including four officers, along with the 11 victims that tragically died in the shooting.
Governor John Kasich has ordered all flags across the state of Ohio to be lowered at half-staff to honor those that have been affected.
University Heights Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan released a statement on Facebook noting the similarities and sports bond between Pittsburgh and Cleveland before condemned the horrific act saying “No one should ever have to fear for their life in a place of worship. No one should ever have to live in fear.”
The Jewish Federation of Cleveland changed their Facebook profile picture to a photo created to honor the victims with the Star of David within the Pittsburgh Steeler’s logo with the message “Stronger than Hate.”
The Catholic Diocese of Cleveland also released a statement asking " everyone in Northeast Ohio to join together with me in prayer for the victims of this shooting and for their families, for all the public safety responders and for the Pittsburgh area communities stunned so deeply by this unthinkable incident."
