Sick children get fitness help from Ohio organization

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -The Project Purpose 5K Run & Walk at Edgewater Park raised $5,000 dollars on Sunday.
Nicole Ryan is the co-founder of Project Purpose. As a dietitian intern at Akron Children’s Hospital, she saw a need for something that wasn’t being filled. The kids needed exercise for their recovery.
“But the kids couldn’t go to gym class and couldn’t really participate in normal kid activities, but they were also very financially drained. So, they didn’t have the means to buy equipment at home,” said Ryan.
Project Purpose provides bikes, helmets or tennis shoes or gym memberships - anything that can increase their wellness.
“It makes me feel so grateful a part of these kids lives in any way,” said Ryan.
So far, about 40 children have received fitness equipment since the organization started in 2016.
“Our moms just go in the hallway and cry because they can’t even handle it,” said Amanda Puleo, co-founder of Project Purpose.
The money raised today will help 30-40 more children get fitness equipment.
For more information on Project Purpose click here: http://www.project-purpose.net/
