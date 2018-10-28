Tailgate 19: Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers preview

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns are in Pittsburgh today for a 1 p.m. game against the Steelers.
Tailgate 19 airs on Cleveland 19 at 11 a.m. on Sunday.
On the Cleveland 19 Tailgate preview show Tony Z and the crew will discuss the following topics:
- What do the Browns have to change on the offensive side of the ball?
- Who is the most hated Pittsburgh Steelers player of all time?
- Mark Schwab will be live at Heinz Field with the latest injury updates
The Steelers are currently an 8.5-point favorite to win the game.
