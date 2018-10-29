Akron police looking for man who robbed Uber passenger

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - Police said a 35-year-old woman was robbed while getting into an Uber Friday evening.
It happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 400 block of West Thornton Street.
According to the police report, the suspect got out of the front seat of the Uber, opened the back door and grabbed the victim’s purse.
The suspect then fled on foot.
Akron police say the victim was able to identify him as Earron Weems, 36. He is an acquaintance from the neighborhood and apparently homeless.
If you have any information, please contact Akron police.
