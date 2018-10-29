Browns fall at Pittsburgh

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -The Steelers once again showed the Browns who the “Big Brother” is in the AFC North with a 33-18 beating at Heinz Field. The Steelers defense blitzed Browns rookie Quarterback Baker Mayfield all day and made life difficult on him and the offensive line, sacking him two times and intercepting him once. The Browns fall to 2-5-1 with 2nd year sensation Patrick Mahomes and the 7-1 Kansas City Chiefs coming to First Energy Stadium next week.