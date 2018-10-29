Cleveland Clinic doctor says ‘polio-like’ illness cases continue to surface

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Monday that 72 cases of acute flaccid myelitis, or AFM, have been confirmed in 24 states across the country.
Reported cases of the polio-like illness tend to increase in the fall months, according to Frank Esper, M.D., a pediatric infectious disease expert at Cleveland Clinic Children’s.
Esper said AFM to primarily known to affect children and typically starts as a common cold.
Symptoms then develop afterward and result in muscle weaknesses in certain parts of the body.
“I think one of the things that scares a lot of people, is that these are normal, healthy, kids, who suddenly get very, very weak,” Esper added.
There is no specific treatment to AFM, according to Dr. Esper, but washing hands, staying home when sick, and covering coughs and sneezes are the best ways to prevent it.
“It is really one out of a million when you look at how often this is happening, it’s very very rare,” he said. “I think it’s also very reassuring that many of these children do better very quickly after – they get very weak, very quickly – but then the majority of them get better very quickly.”
The illness , which is often referred to as a “polio-like” disease, has similar symptoms as polio and are both triggered by viral infections. The difference is that children are vaccinated against polio.
