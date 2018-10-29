Cleveland’s most interesting people: Lunch with a real Knight in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - When the very first Winking Lizard opened in 1983 in Bedford Heights they had no idea it would grow to an 18-location chain in Northeast Ohio.
One thing Lizards are known for is the World Tour of Beers where customers are rewarded for trying beers from around the world.
When the program began in the 80s, there were only 40 beers needed to complete the tour.
It has since grown to 100 to complete, and even 150 for a bonus gift.
In order to have a massive catalog of beers they needed an expert.
In 1985, John Lane became the “Beer Meister” for the Lizard, which is possibly the best job ever in Cleveland.
Lane travels to Europe sometimes twice a year to not only scout out new beers but learn the culture.
After three decades, his knowledge and support of breweries in countries like Germany, England and Belgium has, in many cases, sustained communities simply for the massive amount of beer the Lizards sell.
If Lane likes the beer from a brewery, and starts selling it at all 18 of its bars and restaurants, it can literally sustain that brewery’s business.
For a brewery like Orval, an Abbey in Belgium where monks have been brewing beer is some for since the 1600s, sales in Ohio help with the mission of that church.
Lane’s influence is so strong, the Belgium Brewers Guild Knighted him in 2014, complete with a ceremony in a church where Lane was lowered to a knee and knighted with a brewer’s mashing paddle.
It’s that same influence that has helped turn the beer industry in Northeast Ohio into one of the top 10 in the country.
For this, I call Sir John Lane one of “The Most Interesting People in Cleveland.”
