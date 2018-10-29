Gailon Police investigating reports of laced Halloween candy

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Officers at the Gailon Police Department are currently investigating reports of laced candy passed out to children over the weekend.
According to the Department’s Facebook post they believe the candy to be ‘laced with something.’
They were made aware after parents reached out to the department after their child became ill Sunday night. He was trick-or-treating on the West side of town near Arlington Avenue, Tidd Drive and Highland Avenue.
According to police, the boy is recovering, but put out a warning for area parents.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.