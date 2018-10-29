Heavy mettle: Young US team eyes gold at world championships

Biles and more than 300 other women — including several former Olympic team members — have said they were sexually abused by the former team doctor for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University. While Nassar is in prison for the rest of his life after being convicted of molesting athletes and possessing child pornography, mediation between the organization and the dozens of women who have sued it are ongoing and USA Gymnastics is on its fourth president and CEO in the last 19 months.