Jewish Federation of Cleveland holding memorial service for Pittsburgh on Monday
Stronger than Hate. (Source: Jewish Federation of Cleveland)
By Rachel Vadaj | October 28, 2018 at 10:00 PM EST - Updated October 28 at 10:00 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Jewish Federation of Cleveland is holding a memorial service for the victims and families of the fatal shooting at the Three of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

The 45-minute service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Monday at the Mandel Jewish Community Center’s Stonehill Auditorium.

The JFC says they have been in contact with the FBI, Department of Homeland Security and local police to confirm there are no known threats to the Cleveland Jewish community.

However, the JFC is reportedly increasing efforts to keep Jewish Clevelanders secure, and encourage the community to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or unusual activity to police.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who are suffering in the Jewish community and throughout the entire City of Pittsburgh. May the memories of those who lost their lives be for a blessing.
The Jewish Federation of Cleveland

Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson and Chief Calvin D. Williams also released a statement regarding the mass shooting in Pittsburgh, as well as the shooting of a man and woman in Jeffersontown:

“We condemn the gun violence which struck a Jewish community in Pittsburgh where many lives were taken and peace officers injured in a senseless act at a place of worship. We further condemn the violent murders of the African American man and woman shot in a Kroger grocery store in Jeffersontown.
Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson and Police Chief Calvin D. Williams

