Jewish Federation of Cleveland holding memorial service for Pittsburgh on Monday

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Jewish Federation of Cleveland is holding a memorial service for the victims and families of the fatal shooting at the Three of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh on Saturday.
The 45-minute service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Monday at the Mandel Jewish Community Center’s Stonehill Auditorium.
The JFC says they have been in contact with the FBI, Department of Homeland Security and local police to confirm there are no known threats to the Cleveland Jewish community.
However, the JFC is reportedly increasing efforts to keep Jewish Clevelanders secure, and encourage the community to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or unusual activity to police.
Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson and Chief Calvin D. Williams also released a statement regarding the mass shooting in Pittsburgh, as well as the shooting of a man and woman in Jeffersontown:
For more information regarding the memorial service, click here.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.