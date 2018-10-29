Kevin Love could miss more than a month with nagging toe injury, per reports

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A number of reports are suggesting that Kevin Love’s absence from the team is going to be longer the the Cavs had hoped.
The 6-foot-10 center has had persistent foot soreness for quite some time and it appears he could take some time off to nurse an injured right toe.
Love recently signed a four-year deal with the Cavaliers and was looking to have big production in a team trying to find a new identity in the absence of LeBron James.
Larry Drew is holding the clipboard after the firing of Tyronn Lue.
But it looks like the Cavs may have more than one problem on their hands.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.