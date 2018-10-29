Lorain cyclist dies after being struck by suspected drunk driver

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Police in Lorain say a bicyclist was killed late Sunday night by a driver suspected of being intoxicated.
According to the Lorain Police Department, a gray 2005 Chrysler Town and Country van driven by 21-year-old Haylee Henderson struck and killed 38-year-old Laqua Butler on West Erie Avenue at approximately 11:30 p.m. Sunday.
Police say Henderson, who was driving with a baby in the car, was believed to have been under the influence of alcohol at the time.
Neither the baby nor Henderson were injured.
The road was closed for approximately 6 hours during the accident reconstruction.
The incident remains under investigation. Police have not released any information regarding potential charges against Henderson.
