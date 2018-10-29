Lorain cyclist dies after being struck by suspected drunk driver

The road was closed for approximately 6 hours during the accident reconstruction.

October 29, 2018 at 10:28 AM EST - Updated October 29 at 10:28 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Police in Lorain say a bicyclist was killed late Sunday night by a driver suspected of being intoxicated.

According to the Lorain Police Department, a gray 2005 Chrysler Town and Country van driven by 21-year-old Haylee Henderson struck and killed 38-year-old Laqua Butler on West Erie Avenue at approximately 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say Henderson, who was driving with a baby in the car, was believed to have been under the influence of alcohol at the time.

Neither the baby nor Henderson were injured.

The incident remains under investigation. Police have not released any information regarding potential charges against Henderson.

