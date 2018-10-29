Lorain residents concerned about speeding drivers on Euclid Avenue

LORAIN, OH (WOIO) - Viewers reached out to Cleveland 19 News concerned about drivers speeding along Euclid Avenue in Lorain.
One man living in the neighborhood said he tried to get a stop sign added to slow down drivers.
Neighbors are worried for themselves and the kids in the area because there are several schools just blocks away.
Cleveland 19 News reached out to Lorain Police to make sure officers were aware of your speeding concern.
A radar gun detected drivers going up to 15 miles per hour faster than the posted speed in this residential community.
