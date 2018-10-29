Man killed at gas station on Cleveland’s East side

The alleged suspect used a vehicle with no front tire as the get-away car.

Man killed at gas station on Cleveland’s East side
By Randy Buffington | October 29, 2018 at 7:00 AM EST - Updated October 29 at 7:00 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland police are currently investigating a homicide at a gas station at East 140th Street and St. Clair Avenue.

The incident took place Monday, Oct. 29 just before 3 a.m.

EMS crews came rushing to the scene after calls were made a victim with a gunshot wound to the head.

Upon arrival they discovered the shot was fatal.

As detectives observed the scene, officers with Cleveland police went on a chase in pursuit of a driver operating the vehicle with no front tire.

Officers arrested the male driver and found a gun in the car.

His connection is still in question but investigators believe that driver is the suspect in the fatal shooting.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.