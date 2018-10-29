‘Maybe it was time,’ Browns fans react to firing of Hue Jackson, Todd Haley

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Most Browns fans didn't seem surprised after hearing about the firing of Browns' head coach Hue Jackson. The firing of Browns' offensive coordinator Todd Haley, though, seemed to raise more eyebrows.
“I think firing Hue Jackson was a great move. Firing the offensive coordinator . . . not a great move,” said Matthew Burke. of Cleveland.
“I think something needed to change. There were four overtimes, three? And they just weren’t getting the job done. It might have been officials, but something needed to change,” said David Brill, a Browns fan from Texas.
The team was showing promise though for the first time in a long time.
“It’s tough. It’s definitely tough. I feel like he has a progression going for the first time out of all the years he’s been hired as a coach, but it’s about time. It may be time for a replacement - maybe - at the same time, I feel like he was having some progression with the new team that we have,” said Dasanto James, of Cleveland.
Many fans say they have come to expect the worst when it comes to the Cleveland teams they love.
“I think that the jinx continues. It’s unfortunate, but Cleveland sports we are just kind of unlucky, and we become accustomed to it,” said Michael Porpora, of Akron.
All hope is not lost though for the rest of the football season.
“I think it is still hopeful. I think there is still room for improvement - when you go 0-16 to where you are now - there is improvement. As an owner, I’m sure he’s (Jimmy Haslam) got to do what he’s got to do to be profitable and relevant,” added Porpora.
What should happen next?
“Just progression (and) wins. We may not get to the playoffs immediately, but something, something - those w’s!” added Desanto James of Cleveland.
