Northeast Ohio Weather: Gloomy Monday

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Colder air is building in behind the system that brought us all the rain yesterday. Look for lake effect showers in the area, especially the first half of the day. It will be windy and chilly out there. Most temperatures only make it to around 50 degrees this afternoon. Drier air tracks in tonight so the lake effect rain will end. The pick day of the week is tomorrow. The wind turns south and warmer air comes at us. Temperatures warm to around 60 degrees or better in advance of the next cold front. This next system arrives Wednesday which will mean a very wet Halloween in Ohio.