Olive Garden server’s random act of kindness makes huge impact on Akron family

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - One Olive Garden employee went beyond customer service to build a bond, reminding one Akron family of all the good in the world.
Last week, Drew Lewis of Akron was working his shift at Olive Garden as a server when he crossed paths with a young Tommy Gallagher and his family.
Lewis posted on Facebook that he noticed the parents were having a pretty long day so he focused his attention on entertaining their four kids.
It was then that he started to bond with 8-year-old Tommy.
The two talked about Tommy’s dreams and aspirations of becoming a professional chef and throughout the conversation the boy mentioned an important brain surgery he had coming up.
Tommy was so fond of his new friend that at the end of dinner he asked Lewis if he would be able to visit him after his surgery on Monday. The mother Krista Gallagher left the information with Lewis and days later he showed up to keep his promise.
Doubling as a student at the University of Akron’s police academy he has a lot to juggle, but it was a no-brainer for Lewis.
Lewis stayed to talk and comfort the family for nearly 8 hours.
A current police academy trainee he gave Tommy a shirt with the engraved logo from the University of Akron.
He also brought a card that his entire class and commander signed offering well wishes to the boy and his family.
The moment will stick with everyone involved for a lifetime, and it’s a great reminder of what one random act can do for someone’s life.
