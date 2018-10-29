Reward offered in capture of Cleveland man wanted for assault, domestic violence

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals are looking for a man accused of felonious assault and domestic violence dating back to July 2015.
According to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, a reward is being offered for information leading to the capture of 30-year-old Ernest Harris.
Harris, who should be considered armed and dangerous, was also recently indicted on aggravated robbery and kidnapping charges.
Marshals describe Harris as an African-American man standing approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds. He last known address was in the 11100 block of Lardet Avenue in Cleveland.
Contact police or the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-866-4WANTED immediately if you have information regarding Harris' location.
