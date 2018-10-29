Reward offered in capture of Cleveland man wanted for assault, domestic violence

Harris, who should be considered armed and dangerous, was also recently indicted on aggravated robbery and kidnapping charges.

Reward offered in capture of Cleveland man wanted for assault, domestic violence
Harris should be considered armed and dangerous.
By Chris Anderson | October 29, 2018 at 1:40 PM EST - Updated October 29 at 1:40 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals are looking for a man accused of felonious assault and domestic violence dating back to July 2015.

According to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, a reward is being offered for information leading to the capture of 30-year-old Ernest Harris.

Harris, who should be considered armed and dangerous, was also recently indicted on aggravated robbery and kidnapping charges.

Marshals describe Harris as an African-American man standing approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds. He last known address was in the 11100 block of Lardet Avenue in Cleveland.

Contact police or the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-866-4WANTED immediately if you have information regarding Harris' location.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.