Rock band Kiss bringing farewell tour to Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - After a career spanning 45 years, Kiss has announced one last world tour scheduled to kick off in Jan. 2019.
“The End of the Road” tour will be coming to Cleveland on March 17 for a performance at Quicken Loans Arena.
According to Kiss, the band could perform a set of more than 25 songs as part of the tour stop.
Kiss, consisting of Peter Criss, Ace Frehley, Gene Simmons, and Paul Stanley, was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland in 2014.
Tickets go on sale to the public on Nov. 2.
