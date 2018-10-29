Live: Man convicted in killing of Strongsville teacher sentenced

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The man accused of fatally stabbing and shooting his future mother-in-law could be sentenced to life in prison on Monday morning.
Jeffrey Scullin, 21, will learn his fate for the murder of the beloved Strongsville teacher, 49-year-old Melinda Pleskovic, at the sentencing hearing scheduled for 10 a.m.
Investigators found Pleskovic, suffering from multiple gunshot and stab wounds, in her home on Blazing Star Drive in Oct. 2017.
It was initially reported to police that a burglar broke into the house and killed Pleskovic, but detectives eventually linked her daughter’s fiance to the murder.
Court documents revealed DNA from both Pleskovic and Scullin was found on a knife inside a truck in the driveway of the Pleskovic’s home. A gun was also found in a car on Fair Street in Strongsville where Scullin’s father, a former Cleveland police officer, lives.
Scullin, who served as a pallbearer at Pleskovic’s funeral, was scheduled to marry her daughter just days after the murder.
He was arrested three days later and confessed to the crimes.
Sculling pleaded no contest to multiple charges, including aggravated murder, murder, and felonious assault on Oct. 17, 2018.
This story will be updated.
