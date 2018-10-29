South Euclid police catch driver accused of running over, dragging elderly man on sidewalk

By Chris Anderson | October 29, 2018 at 12:35 PM EST - Updated October 29 at 12:39 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A 30-year-old Cleveland man has been arrested after he allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian who was walking on the sidewalk.

South Euclid police say Geoffrey Peacock hit James Chapman, of Lakewood, with his truck as he was exiting the GetGo gas station parking lot in the 4200 block of Mayfield Road on Saturday.

Chapman was run over, dragged by the truck, and pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries, according to accident investigators.

Peacock has been charged with vehicular manslaughter.

