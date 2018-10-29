Suspicious package addressed to CNN in Atlanta found at post office

Police are on scene at a post office in Atlanta where a suspicious package was found. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) (Matt Rourke)
By RNN Staff | October 29, 2018 at 9:53 AM EST - Updated October 29 at 10:58 AM

ATLANTA (RNN) - The FBI is investigating a suspicious package found at a post office on Monday morning.

Atlanta Police Department’s bomb squad is on the scene, as is the FBI. The post office was evacuated.

No injuries have been reported.

The package bears resemblance to the 14 packages sent to Democratic leaders and CNN last week.

Packages were sent to former President. Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, philanthropist George Soros, former Attorney General Eric Holder, Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Corey Booker and Rep. Maxine Waters.

Oscar Sayoc, the man suspected of sending those packages is expected to appear in court 2 p.m. ET Monday. He’s facing federal charges and up to 48 years on prison.

The FBI warned there could be additional packages that had not yet been discovered after Sayoc’s apprehension on Friday.

