Akron man attacks roommate with a wrench
Gary Thompson (Tullos, Julia)
By Julia Tullos | October 30, 2018 at 10:48 AM EST - Updated October 30 at 10:51 AM

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - According to police, an argument over the volume of a television led to a violent fight between two roommates.

This happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of East South Street.

Officers said Gary Thompson, 56, attacked his 59-year-old male roommate with a wrench.

The victim was struck in the head.

EMS transported him to Akron City Hospital, where he is expected to make a full recovery.

Thompson was charged with felonious assault and booked into the Summit County Jail.

