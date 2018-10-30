Akron man attacks roommate with a wrench

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - According to police, an argument over the volume of a television led to a violent fight between two roommates.
This happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of East South Street.
Officers said Gary Thompson, 56, attacked his 59-year-old male roommate with a wrench.
The victim was struck in the head.
EMS transported him to Akron City Hospital, where he is expected to make a full recovery.
Thompson was charged with felonious assault and booked into the Summit County Jail.
