Aurora Inn- a happening place among the living and the dead

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Although allegedly haunted, the Aurora Inn encompasses charm & modern style attracting patrons for close to 100 years.
From the Six Horses Tavern to their new live music venue, Aurora Inn is keeping up with contemporary trends.
When asked why spirits would find a reason to haunt the hotel, author and media professional Eric Olsen stated “spirits don’t always inhabit the place where death occurred. Sometimes it they exist in places that were comfortable.” Olsen is the co-author of America’s Most Haunted: The Secrets of Famous Paranormal Places.
The Aurora Inn, a once stage coach trail shop is now site to 66 guest rooms and has had some pretty spooky things reported within it’s walls. Diane Sworan, a long time employee and staple at the Inn has had two vivid encounters with the same figure of a woman while working in the bar.
With all the attention to the other side, the Aurora Inn remains a place for travelers to get a good meal, be entertained and get a decent night's rest. Steve Mansfield, the Inn's owner gave an enthusiastic tour of the recently renovated property and his knowledge and passion for keeping the integrity of the history was apparent.
Locals and travelers alike have a unique venue in the Aurora Inn. The site hosts various events, weddings, dinners and now outdoor concerts. To see a full schedule of upcoming events visit
And enjoy a historical place with a modern and paranormal twist!
