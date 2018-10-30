Beachwood rehab program opening doors to recovery as Ohio OD rate soars

Beachwood, OH (WOIO) - There’s another way to help battle addiction here in Northeast Ohio, and it has a lot to do with your peers.
Thrive Peer Support is an organization that hires and trains recovering addicts to help others who are going through treatment. Coaches meet one-on-one with clients and help them create a plan for recovery and wellness.
“Recovery is possible that there is a new way, that there is freedom from addiction, there’s freedom from mental illness," said Peer Recovery Coach, Nicole Chaney.
The coaches are certified after training and taking a state test. But the people in the program believe the program works because the peer coaches know what the recovering addicts are going through.
“We have a similar past when it comes to certain things," said Hannah Tropf, who is enrolled in the program.
The Ohio Department of Health reports the state is investing more than $1 billion a year to help battle drug abuse and addiction at the state and local levels.
The founders of Thrive say their program works because there are many pathways to recovery.
“What we do at thrive peer support is we provide continuing care and that’s where we believe the real gap in treatment is," said CEO and Co-Founder, Brian Bailys.
And for many, they say the relationship with their peer coaches makes all the difference.
There are about 16 peer coaches and around 130 enrolled in Thrive.
To be involved in the program, you have to be eligible for Medicaid.
Email Project Manager, Jody Morgan, jmorgan@thrivepeersupport.com if you’d like to make a donation to the organization.
