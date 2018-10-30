Bedford High School staffer placed on leave after alleged ‘inappropriate relationship’

BEDFORD, OH (WOIO) - Bedford City School District officials have removed a member of their staff over reports of an “inappropriate relationship” with a student.
The staff member, who has not yet been identified, has been placed on administrative leave.
School officials are investigating alongside the Bedford Police Department and Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services.
In a note sent to parents and students, school officials wrote they were “shocked” over the allegations.
