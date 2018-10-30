Catholic Diocese of Youngstown names 31 religious leaders accused of sexually abusing minors

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - On Tuesday, Bishop George Murry of the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown released the names of 31 priests and clergy members who have faced an allegation of sexual abuse of a minor.
“I am very sorry that the Church has failed to act aggressively to eliminate this evil. I humbly ask forgiveness from the victims and their families for the grave mistakes the Church has made," Bishop Murry stated.
All 31 of the removed individuals have been investigated and the allegations have proven to be credible.
Clergy members against whom credible, substantiated allegations of sexual abuse of a minor have been made:
- Robert Burns
- Thomas Crum
- Anthony Esposito
- Richard Evritt
- James Fondriest (deceased)
- Ernest Formichelli (permanent deacon)
- Paul Gubser (deceased)
- John Hammer
- Robert Hill (deceased)
- Thomas Kelly (deceased)
- Donald Oser (deceased)
- Robert Reidy
- John Ryan (deceased)
- Robert Sabatino (deceased)
- Louis Santucci
- John Schmidt (deceased)
- William Smaltz
- John Warner
- Francis Zapitelli (deceased)
Clergy members against whom credible allegations of sexual abuse of a minor have been made after the accused was deceased:
- Joseph Bennett
- John P. Cunningham
- Gerald Curran
- Joseph Galganski
- Henry Gallagher
- John Gallagher
- James Hennessey
- John Lyons
- John Parillo
Clergy members from Religious Orders against whom credible, substantiated allegations of sexual abuse of a minor have been made while serving in the Diocese of Youngstown:
- Bernard Dupont, OP
- Donald Marrokal, CR (deceased)
- Giles Nealen, OSB (deceased)
Clergy members from other Dioceses against whom credible, substantiated allegations of sexual abuse of a minor have been made and who have subsequently reside in the territory of the Diocese of Youngstown:
- Robert Castelucci (Diocese of Pittsburgh)
- Anthony Cipola (Diocese of Pittsburgh, deceased)
Non-Clergy from Religious Orders against whom credible, substantiated allegations of sexual abuse of a minor have been made while employed in the Diocese of Youngstown:
- Stephen Baker, TOR (deceased)
All of the allegations were reported to local law enforcement, according to the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown.
The Catholic Diocese of Youngstown includes parishes in Portage, Stark, Ashtabula, Trumbull, Mahoning, and Columbiana counties.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.